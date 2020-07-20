S&P 500 top movers: CTXS and AMZN surge on hiked price targets

S&P 500 remains on track to close in the green.

CTXS and AMZN post strong gains boosted by raised price targets.

Major equity indexes in the US started the first day of the week in the negative territory but quickly gained traction as investors, once again, cheered upbeat coronavirus vaccine trial results. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was up 0.65% on a daily basis at 3,245 points.

S&P 500 top movers

After RBC announced that it raised its price target for from $153 to $162, Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) shares rose sharply and were last seen gaining 7.02% on the day at $166.77 as the top-performer. Similarly, boosted by Jefferies' and MKM Partners' hiked price targets, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) shares are up 6.87% on a daily basis at $3,165.

On the other hand, Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK), Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI), SL Green Realty Corp (SLG), Coty Inc (COTY), United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), Ventas Inc (VTR), CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF), American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) shares are losing between 4.1% and 4.6% as the biggest decliners of the day.