S&P 500 top movers: Apple Inc (AAPL) shares down nearly 3% after introduction of iPhone 12

- S&P 500 looks to snap four-day winning streak.
- BlackRock Inc (BLK: NYSE) shares hit new record high on Tuesday.
- Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) shares fell after introduction of iPhone 12.
After touching its highest level in nearly five weeks at 3,549 on Monday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened in the negative territory on Tuesday. As of writing, the SPX is down 0.65% on the day at 3,511 and remains on track to snap its four-day winning streak.
S&P 500 top movers
Despite a lack of company-specific headlines, Waters Corp (WAT: NYSE) is the top performer of the day with its shares gaining 6.7% on the day at $215.67.
Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc (BLK: NYSE) shares hit a fresh all-time high of $645.78 on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $9.22 per share for the quarter ended in September, compared to analysts' estimate of $7.80 per share. As of writing, BLK was up 4.43% at $642.13.
On the other hand, major cruise liners' shares are suffering heavy losses after Johnson and Johnson announced that it paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness. Additionally, the UK and Dutch government both announced additional coronavirus-related restrictions measures amid the rising number of cases on Tuesday. At the moment, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) and Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) shares are down 12.2%, 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively.
At its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday, Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) unveiled iPhone 12 models with 5G capabilities. With the initial market reaction, AAPL turned south and was last seen losing 2.96% on the day at $120.72.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
