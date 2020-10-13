S&P 500 top movers: Apple Inc (AAPL) shares down nearly 3% after introduction of iPhone 12

S&P 500 looks to snap four-day winning streak.

BlackRock Inc (BLK: NYSE) shares hit new record high on Tuesday.

Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) shares fell after introduction of iPhone 12.

After touching its highest level in nearly five weeks at 3,549 on Monday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened in the negative territory on Tuesday. As of writing, the SPX is down 0.65% on the day at 3,511 and remains on track to snap its four-day winning streak.

S&P 500 top movers

Despite a lack of company-specific headlines, Waters Corp (WAT: NYSE) is the top performer of the day with its shares gaining 6.7% on the day at $215.67.

Meanwhile, BlackRock Inc (BLK: NYSE) shares hit a fresh all-time high of $645.78 on Tuesday after the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $9.22 per share for the quarter ended in September, compared to analysts' estimate of $7.80 per share. As of writing, BLK was up 4.43% at $642.13.

On the other hand, major cruise liners' shares are suffering heavy losses after Johnson and Johnson announced that it paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness. Additionally, the UK and Dutch government both announced additional coronavirus-related restrictions measures amid the rising number of cases on Tuesday. At the moment, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL: NYSE), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE) and Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE) shares are down 12.2%, 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively.

At its highly-anticipated event on Tuesday, Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ) unveiled iPhone 12 models with 5G capabilities. With the initial market reaction, AAPL turned south and was last seen losing 2.96% on the day at $120.72.