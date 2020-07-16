S&P 500 top movers: American Airlines (AAL) falls sharply on furlough news, demand outlook

- S&P 500 rebounds from lows, remains on track to close in red.
- Cruise liner and airline shares suffer heavy losses on Thursday.
Wall Street's main indexes opened the day in the negative territory on Thursday as the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the US seems to be causing investors to adopt a cautious mood.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales in June rose by 7.5% on a monthly basis but failed to provide a boost to sentiment. Meanwhile, Florida's Department of Health said there were 13,965 new coronavirus cases in the state and noted that the death toll rose by 156 to 4,782.
S&P 500 top movers
Major cruise liners' stocks, which posted impressive gains during Wednesday's rally, are suffering heavy losses on Thursday. At the moment, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) and Carnival Corp (CCL) shares are down 13.4% and 9% as the biggest losers of the day.
Furthermore, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) shares are losing 7.8% at $12.38 after the company noted slowing demand and announced that it had sent 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers.
On the other hand, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG), Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) and Packaging Corp of America (PKG) shares are up more than 3% as the top-gainers.
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.