S&P 500 top movers: AMD gains more than 7% to lead the tech rally

S&P 500 remains on track to close August above 3,500.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) shares hit fresh record high.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened the first day of the week little changed but ticked up to a record-high of 3,510. As of writing, the SPX was flat on the day at 3,506. The risk-sensitive S&P 500 Technology Index is up 0.73% on the day as risk flows continue to dominate the markets in the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases on Monday.

S&P 500 top movers

Despite a lack of company-related headlines, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD: NASDAQ) shares hit an all-time high of $92.64 on Monday and were last seen gaining 7.1% on the day at $91.73. Among the other notable tech shares, Apple Inc (AAPL: NASDAQ), Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR: NYSE), Seagate Technology PLC (STX: NASDAQ) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA: NASDAQ) are up between 4.4% and 2.8%.

On the other hand, HollyFrontier Corp (HFC: NYSE) shares are down 6.5% as the biggest daily percentage decliner. MGM Resorts International (MGM: NYSE) and Phillips 66 (PSX:NYSE) shares both lose around 5%.