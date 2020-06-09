S&P 500 top movers: AMD gains more than 5%, leads tech shares higher

- S&P 500 posts modest daily losses, stays above 3,200.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) shares gain more than 5%.
- Airline stocks underperform with AAL losing more than 10%.
With the risk rally taking a break, major equity indexes in the US are trading mixed on Tuesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 0.65%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6%.
S&P 500 top movers
Computer chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is the top gainer on Tuesday with its shares rising 5.47% on the day at $55.85. Earlier in the day, AMD announced that its second-gen AMD EPYC processors will be used by NVIDIA's new DGX A100 high-performance computing system. Additionally, Apple will reportedly introduce an iMac with AMD Navi GPU at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference.
Among the other notable technology shares, Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com INC (AMZN) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) are up 2.95%, 2.92% and 2.4%, respectively.
On the other hand, airline stocks, which registered impressive gains during the risk rally, are underperforming on Tuesday. At the moment, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) shares are down nearly 11% on the day while the United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) stocks are losing 9.4%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
