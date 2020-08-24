S&P 500 top movers: Airline stocks post impressive gains on coronavirus treatment optimism

S&P 500 Index touched a fresh record high on Monday.

Airline and cruise stocks among top-performers on coronavirus treatment optimism.

Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Monday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the Nasdaq Composite both renewed their all-time highs right after the opening bell. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.76% on the day at 3,423.

On Sunday, the US FDA announced that it authorized the usage of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered patients to treat those infected with COVID-19 and triggered a fresh risk rally in financial markets.

S&P 500 top movers

Airline and cruise stocks, which suffered heavy losses since the coronavirus outbreak, gained traction on this development and are among top daily percentage gainers on Monday. At the moment, Carnival Corp (CCL:NYSE), American Airlines Group Inc (AAL:NASDAQ), United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL:NASDAQ), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL:NYSE) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH:NYSE) shares are up between 8.2% and 7%.

On the other hand, Centene Corp (CNC:NYSE) and Humana Inc (HUM:NYSE) shares are down around 3% on the day despite a lack of company-specific headlines.