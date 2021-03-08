S&P 500 top movers: Airline shares post impressive gains on Monday

S&P 500 Index (SPX) opened flat on Monday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction. As of writing, the SPX was up 0.47% on a daily basis at 3,860.

S&P 500 top movers

Shares of major airlines are rising sharply at the start of the week as investors continue pricing a return to normality. At the moment, United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL: NASDAQ) shares are up 6.5% on the day at $53.80. Moreover, Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK: NYSE) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV: NYSE) stocks are both rising 6%, while American Airlines Group Inc (AAL: NASDAQ) was gaining 5.5% at $21.55.

On the other hand, Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS: NASDAQ) is the biggest daily percentage decliner, losing 4.07% at $121.52. Among the other big losers, KLA Corp (KLAC: NASDAQ), Teradyne Inc (TER: NASDAQ) and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA: NASDAQ) shares are down between 3.75% and 4%.