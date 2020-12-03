S&P 500 top movers: Airline and cruise liner stocks rise in quiet day

S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high on Thursday.

Major cruise liner and airline stocks post strong gains.

Krogers Co shares fall on unimpressive Q3 figures.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the day little changed but didn't have a difficult time notching a new all-time high of 3,681 on Thursday. As of writing, the SPX was up only 0.1% on the day at 3,672.

S&P 500 top movers

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, major cruise liner and airline stocks, which suffered heavy losses amid the coronavirus outbreak, are posting impressive gains. As of writing, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL: NASDAQ), Carnival Corp (CCL: NYSE), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH: NYSE), United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL: NASDAQ), Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL: NYSE) and Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK: NYSE) shares were up between 6% and 10%.

On the other hand, Kroger Co (KR: NYSE) is the worst performer of the day, losing 5% at $30.68. Earlier in the day, the company reported that sales in the third quarter were $29.7 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $29.97 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG: NYSE) and Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ: NASDAQ) shares are among the other big losers, down 4.4% and 3.1%, respectively.