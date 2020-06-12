S&P 500 top movers: AAL surges nearly 15% after company announces end of cash burn by year-end

- S&P 500 retreats sharply from daily highs, stays in positive territory.
- Airline shares are among top performers on Friday.
The S&P 500 (SPX) lost nearly 6% during Thursday's selloff but staged a rebound on Friday. However, the index failed to preserve its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains after opening more than 2.5% higher. At the moment, the SPX is still up 0.42% on the day at 3,015 points.
S&P 500 top movers
Earlier in the day, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced that it's planning to halt its daily char burn by the end of 2020, citing an improvement in travel demand and effective cost-cutting measures. Boosted by this development, AAL is up 14.4% on the as the top performer and was last seen trading at $16.35.
Other airline shares, United Airlines Holding Inc (UAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) are gaining 14% and 9%, respectively.
On the other hand, the PVH Corp (PVH), owner of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported on Friday that the quarter to date direct same-store sales are down 65% for North America, 25% for Europe and 11% for Asia. PVH was last seen losing 9.2% on a daily basis at $47.87 as the top decliner.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI clings to small daily gains above $36 as active oil rigs in US continue to decline
Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday as resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave causing shutdowns weighed on the energy demand outlook.