Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley believes that while a correction on the S&P 500 Index may be afoot, this isn’t atypical for a young bull market. Therefore, he targets 2800 before the rally resumes. Charles Schwab has the same idea.
Key quotes of Morgan Stanley
“The V-shape recovery in markets is foreshadowing a V-shape recovery in the economy and earnings. It's following the same pattern we witnessed after the Great Financial Crisis recession. In fact, the correction is right on schedule with that period too, and it's likely not finished. More specifically, I'm targeting 2800 on the downside for the S&P 500 before this bull market resumes in earnest.”
“Our June 2021 base case price target for the S&P 500 is now 3350 with a bull and bear case target of 3700 and 2900, respectively.”
“With housing and equity markets holding up, the average consumer net worth is unchanged, which means we aren't expecting a big deleveraging cycle this time. On the contrary, it appears the consumer wants to get back to normal fast, which means 70% of the economy is able to recover quickly.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.13 ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, paring previous gains. Markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 63.4 points. US retail sales are awaited with a rebound on the cards.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.