S&P 500 to shed 3.6% in 2020 – Experts survey

According to a survey of 2,700 financial professionals worldwide, the US equity benchmark, the S&P 500 index is likely to shed about 3.6% this year.
Key findings
“Although financial experts in the US are predicting that the stock market is in for a roller coaster year of potentially dramatic ups and downs, they estimate that the S&P 500 will only sustain modest losses, about 3.6% for the year.
The downturn will extend beyond the US, with those in the financial industry predicting the MSCI World Index, an equity benchmark that tracks global firms, will post a loss of 6.1%.
While no one can predict the future of the markets, stocks have historically been a long-term investment that pays off: The average annual return for the S&P 500 over the past 90 years is around 10%.”
The survey including 300 US wealth managers, investment advisors and brokers, that Natixis Investment Managers.
