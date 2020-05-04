S&P 500: To rally 11% by 2020-end to around 3150 – UBS

In its latest client note, the analysts at UBS predict the S&P 500 index to rally 11% by the end of this year to reach 3150 levels.

Key quotes

“Central intervention since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak started

If some combination of testing, tracking, and treatments enables a sustainable end to lockdowns, the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus rolled out over recent months could lead to recovery to pre-crisis output by the end of 2021.

Over recent weeks, a path to our upside scenario, in which we see a sustained return to normality from June, has emerged.

Although, an easing of lockdowns might trigger a second wave of coronavirus infections.”