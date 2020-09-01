S&P 500: Three market disconnects suggest the need for caution – Morgan Stanley

The S&P 500 has surged a remarkable 55% from the 23 March low – the fastest retracement in history. At this point, Lisa Shalett from Morgan Stanley expects to see some consolidation based on three examples of current market disconnects that seem particularly ominous for market health.
Key quotes
“Historically, year-over-year gains in the S&P 500 and changes in the Conference Board’s US Consumer Confidence Index match up. In fact, in the past 20 yers, the dispersion between the S&P and consumer confidence has never been this wide. The just-released headline confidence number fell to a six-year low, worse than the reading in April during the nadir of the economic shutdown. And the S&P reached a new all-time high of 3508 on August 28th. It’s now about 5% higher than the pre-COVID high in February and up 23% from this time a year ago.”
“An index of US economic surprises has reached a record, with the rebound in manufacturing and strong housing sales and durable goods orders all supporting our thesis for V-shaped economic recovery. But rather than seeing the rising tide lift all boats, correlations between sectors in the S&P 500 index are at an all-time low. Cyclicals and traditional value sectors are lagging market leadership, which is dominated by a small group of large-cap growth winners, mostly in tech. Financials, which typically perform well during economic rebounds, are languishing.”
“When Treasury yields fall, stocks in sectors that tend to be less volatile and offer high dividends usually outperform as investors seek ‘bond proxies.’ But lately, bond proxies, such as real estate investment trusts, utilities and consumer staples, have been left behind. Of course, commercial real estate has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 recession, but this dynamic still seems incongruous to me, especially given the outlook for continued low rates and weakness in financial stocks.”
“We encourage investors to look for opportunities where cognitive dissonance is loudest. We suggest waiting for a correction in the S&P 500, then moving into sectors that are lagging now, such as financials, industrials, materials and health care, which are likely to outperform once investors more enthusiastically embrace the V-shaped recovery that’s starting to emerge.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the verge of 1.20 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, at the highest in over two years. Markets are cheering hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed's dovish stance. An upgrade to German growth forecasts and PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.