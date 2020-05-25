S&P 500: The market is not going to fall off a cliff again – Charles Schwab

Q1 earnings season is virtually over. While the S&P 500 chart is showing a consolidation, Randy Frederick from Charles Schwab wouldn’t be surprised if the S&P 500 pulled back 5% - 10%.

Key quotes

“From a growth standpoint, Q1 EPS was -7.7% y/o/y; Q1 revenue was +1.0% y/o/y. This compares to +0.6% and +3.4% respectively in Q4.”

“As the mostly sideways consolidation continues, 2,237 remains the primary downside technical support, with potential interim support at the 50-day SMA (now at 2,731). To the upside, you can see that it has also run into resistance at the 100-day SMA (now 2,969).”