S&P 500 technical analysis: SPX finds resistance near 3,100, re-tests 200-day SMA

- S&P 500 opened sharply higher but started to retrace its gains.
- Former support at 3,100 now aligns as a critical resistance.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost 5.89% on Thursday and dropped below 3,000 points for the first time in June before closing at 3,002 points. Although the SPX staged a decisive rebound and opened the day more than 2.5% higher on Friday, it struggled to preserve its momentum and pulled away from session highs in the last hour. As of writing, the index was up only 0.35% on the day at 3,013.
S&P 500 technical outlook
On the downside, 3,000 (psychological level/200-day SMA) aligns as a key support. A daily/weekly close below that level could force the index to extend its slide toward $2,940 (100-day SMA/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the sharp drop witnessed in March).
On the other hand, $3,100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the sharp drop witnessed in March) seems to be making it difficult for the SPX to stage a deeper recovery. Ahead of that level, the 20-day SMA could act as an interim resistance at 3,055.
Additional technical levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3024.5
|Today Daily Change
|9.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|3015.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3046.62
|Daily SMA50
|2908.91
|Daily SMA100
|2938.76
|Daily SMA200
|3019.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3182.75
|Previous Daily Low
|2998.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3212
|Previous Weekly Low
|3024.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3069.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3068.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3112.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2948.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2881.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3132.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3249.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3316.75
