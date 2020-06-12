S&P 500 technical analysis: SPX finds resistance near 3,100, re-tests 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • S&P 500 opened sharply higher but started to retrace its gains.
  • Former support at 3,100 now aligns as a critical resistance.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) lost 5.89% on Thursday and dropped below 3,000 points for the first time in June before closing at 3,002 points. Although the SPX staged a decisive rebound and opened the day more than 2.5% higher on Friday, it struggled to preserve its momentum and pulled away from session highs in the last hour. As of writing, the index was up only 0.35% on the day at 3,013.

S&P 500 technical outlook

On the downside, 3,000 (psychological level/200-day SMA) aligns as a key support. A daily/weekly close below that level could force the index to extend its slide toward $2,940 (100-day SMA/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the sharp drop witnessed in March).

On the other hand, $3,100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the sharp drop witnessed in March) seems to be making it difficult for the SPX to stage a deeper recovery. Ahead of that level, the 20-day SMA could act as an interim resistance at 3,055.

Additional technical levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3024.5
Today Daily Change 9.25
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 3015.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3046.62
Daily SMA50 2908.91
Daily SMA100 2938.76
Daily SMA200 3019.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3182.75
Previous Daily Low 2998.5
Previous Weekly High 3212
Previous Weekly Low 3024.5
Previous Monthly High 3069.5
Previous Monthly Low 2768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3068.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3112.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 2948.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 2881.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 2764
Daily Pivot Point R1 3132.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 3249.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 3316.75

 

 

