S&P 500 technical analysis: SPX drops below key 3,100 support

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • S&P 500 suffers heavy losses on flight-to-safety on Tuesday.
  • A daily close below 3,100 could cause the index to push lower.

Major equity indexes opened deep in the negative territory on Thursday with the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, rising nearly 15% to reflect the flight to safety. As of writing, the S&P 500 (SPX) was down 3.15% on the day at 3,089 points.

S&P 500 technical outlook

The 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the sharp drop witnessed in March and the lower range of the April-May uptrend at 3,100 aligns as a critical level for the SPX. A daily close below that area could force the index to extends its slide toward 3,000 (psychological level/200-day SMA). 

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is pushing lower toward 50, suggesting that sellers are taking control of the price action. 

On the upside, near-term resistances could be seen at 3,180 (Feb. 26 high/last week's closing level/daily high) and 3,230 (June 8 high/June 9 high)

S&P 500 daily chart 

Additional technical levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3089.75
Today Daily Change -96.00
Today Daily Change % -3.01
Today daily open 3185.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3038.62
Daily SMA50 2899.12
Daily SMA100 2941.87
Daily SMA200 3019.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3229
Previous Daily Low 3181.75
Previous Weekly High 3212
Previous Weekly Low 3024.5
Previous Monthly High 3069.5
Previous Monthly Low 2768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3199.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3210.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 3168.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 3151.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 3121.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 3215.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3246.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 3263.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

