S&P 500 surges back towards 4500 level as analysts cite month-end buying

- The S&P 500 has rallied back to test the 4500 level, taking its two-day gains to more than 3.5%.
- The Nasdaq 100 is doing even better, up more than 5.0% in the last two days.
- Analysts are citing “month-end buying” as behind Monday’s upside, while focus remains on the Fed, US data and earnings.
The S&P 500 surged towards a key area of resistance at the 4500 level on Monday, though was unable to surpass the big figure for now. Nonetheless, the indice's on-the-day gains currently stand at roughly 1.4%, taking the two-day run of gains to more than 3.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is seeing even more impressive gains of over 2.5% on the session and is now up more than 5.0% in the last two sessions. The Dow is up 0.8% and probing its 200-day moving average at the 35K level, up about 2.5% in the last two sessions. The S&P 500 CBOE Volatility Index or VIX saw a sharp 2.5 point drop to around 25, taking it to now more than 13 points below last week’s highs near 39.
Some analysts put the strong gains, particularly in the hard-hit tech sector, down to month-end factors. “Today's and Friday's bounce is just some of the institutional guys saying Nasdaq was due for end of the month rebalancing… It is simply a little bit of a relief rally after such a sharp sell-off," said an analyst at Ally Invest. But the Nasdaq 100 index was also helped by a more than 9.0% jump in Tesla’s share price after being upgraded to “outperform” at Credit Suisse, and amid a nearly 10.0% jump in Netflix after shares were labeled as “buy” at Citigroup.
Nonetheless, the Nasdaq 100 looks set to close out the month 9.1% lower, the S&P 500 5.6% lower and the Dow 3.7% lower. Fed tightening fears have been the major driver of the downside, with markets now expecting five 25bps rate hikes in 2022 and with Fed speakers so far this weak doing nothing to dampen this speculation. Fed speakers have also done nothing to dampen speculation that the first move, expected in March, could be a 50bps rate hike. Fed’s Raphael Bostic, speaking over the weekend and again on Monday, explicitly outlined a 50bps as a possibility (though not his base case assumption).
Looking ahead this week, the Fed tightening story will receive further inputs in the form of plenty more Fed speak, as well as key US data releases, most important of which is Friday’s January labour market report. The report will be closely scrutinised for signs of wage inflation and a further tightening of the labour market, given that this is what the Fed is mostly focused on right now. The headline NFP number won’t be as important, with economists and the Fed expecting a weaker number compared to recent months given the impact of Omicron.
Another important equity market theme this week is the ongoing Q4 earnings season. Following last week’s decent results from Apple and Microsoft last week, Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Meta Platforms (Facebook) will be reporting. According to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters, 77.4% of S&P 500 companies who have reported earnings thus far (about one-third of the index) have beaten analyst expectations. To shield equity markets from further Fed tightening fears induced downside, this strong run of earnings will need to continue.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4488.73
|Today Daily Change
|59.23
|Today Daily Change %
|1.34
|Today daily open
|4429.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4578.28
|Daily SMA50
|4634.4
|Daily SMA100
|4572.93
|Daily SMA200
|4445.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4430.31
|Previous Daily Low
|4272.44
|Previous Weekly High
|4451.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|4220.73
|Previous Monthly High
|4812.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|4492.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4370
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4332.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4324.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4219.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4166.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4482.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4535.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4640.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
