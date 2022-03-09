S&P 500 surges back above 4250, set to snap four-day loss streak as risk appetite returns

- US equities are rebounding this Wednesday, with touted bargain hunting/dip-buying driving the recovery as commodities ease back from Tuesday’s peaks.
- The S&P 500 rallied 2.4%, the Dow 2.0% and the Nasdaq 100 3.0%, though investors remain cautious amid geopolitical risks.
Following four straight sessions of losses, US equities are enjoying a rebound this Wednesday, with touted bargain hunting/dip-buying driving the recovery as commodity prices ease back from Tuesday’s peaks. Some are citing a more conciliatory tone to the rhetoric from Russian and Ukrainian officials on the prospect for a diplomatic solution to the war as supporting risk appetite (and equities) and weighing on commodities. The Bloomberg Commodity Energy Index was last down more than 5.0% on the session, while other Russia-linked commodities have also seen some pullback.
The S&P 500 index rallied 2.4% to above the 4250 level, now more than 2.7% higher versus Tuesday’s lows near 4160. The Nasdaq 100 index surged 3.0%, rallying to the 13,600s and now more than 3.5% versus Tuesday’s lows in the 13,100s. The Dow rose just about 2.0% and reclaimed the key 33,00 level. Attention now turns to upcoming risk events including talks between the Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers in Turkey and US inflation data on Thursday.
Though both Russia and Ukrainian appear to have shifted from their current maximalist demands from the other, the two sides remain some way off agreeing on the conditions regarding their future relationship that could facilitate a ceasefire. Expectations for a meaningful breakthrough on Thursday are thus slim. That suggests it remains far to early to bet on a sustained fall in global commodity markets, especially as Western nations continue to ramp up the sanctions (the US and UK announced plans to stop Russian energy imports on Tuesday and the EU will soon do the same).
Markets also await the Russian response to Western sanctions, which could exacerbate supply shortage concerns. As long as commodities remain at or near current levels, global stagflation fears will remain elevated. Thursday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report for February will be timely reminder to the Fed and economists of the scale of the challenge posed by inflation in the US and should solidify expectations for a 25bps rate hike from the Fed later this month. This should be the first of a series of rate hikes, the Fed has said, a backdrop some investors deem as unfavourable for equities.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4259.87
|Today Daily Change
|92.14
|Today Daily Change %
|2.21
|Today daily open
|4167.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4358.08
|Daily SMA50
|4494.55
|Daily SMA100
|4571.23
|Daily SMA200
|4476.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4275.03
|Previous Daily Low
|4144.12
|Previous Weekly High
|4420.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|4277.15
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4225.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4194.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4116.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4064.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3985.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4247.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4326.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4378.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
