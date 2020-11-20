S&P 500: Support at 3519/09 to hold for an eventual break above 3629 – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 ideally holds support at 3519/09 for an eventual break above 3629 for the completion of a bullish “pennant” pattern to reinforce the existing and larger bullish “triangle” pattern, the Credit Suisse analyst team informs.
Key quotes
“The S&P 500 has seen its expected setback to just shy of support from its rising 13-day average, now seen higher at 3538 and although a retest of the recent lows and gap support at 3519/09 should still be allowed for, our bias remains for this to continue to hold for the formation of a potential near-term bullish ‘pennant’ pattern to reinforce the existing and larger bull ‘triangle’.”
“Resistance is seen at 3589 initially, then the near-term downtrend at 3615. Above 3629 remains needed to clear the way for a retest of the current high at 3645, then trend resistance from February, now at 3671, with fresh sellers expected here for now. Indeed, through this latter level is needed to inject momentum to the rally with resistance then seen at 3700 next, then 3765.”
“Below 3509 would raise the prospect of a more protracted consolidation/correction lower for a test of support next at 3489/84.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
