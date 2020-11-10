S&P 500: Support at 3489/84 to hold the setback for a move to new record highs – Credit Suisse

A dramatic Monday saw the S&P 500 breaking key resistance at 3550 to establish a bullish “triangle” pattern as looked for but with the subsequent rotation from Growth/Tech to Value seeing the market retreat from its highs and close at the lows of the session. The S&P 500 setback ideally holds support at 3489/84 to maintain thoughts of a bull “triangle” and strength back to 3645/60, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“We suspect a large portion of the retreat yesterday has been as a result of the Growth/Tech rotation to Value and whilst we think this can lead to some further near-term weakness, we expect Value to outperform and our bias is to view S&P 500 weakness as temporary ahead of a more sustained move higher emerging, in line with our core ‘triangle’ pattern roadmap.”
“Immediate support is seen at 3529/22, below which can see a fall to 3509, then what we look to be better support at 3489/84, with weakness now not extending back below here.”
“Resistance is seen at 3594/3604, above which should reassert the rally for strength back to 3627, then 3645/60. Whilst a fresh setback from here should be allowed for, we are biased to a break in due course, with resistance then at 3700 and eventually 3900.”
