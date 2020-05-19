S&P 500: Strength to extend – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 has gapped sharply higher for a close above the 61.8/% retracement of the Q1 collapse at 2934 and analysts at Credit Suisse look for a test of the pivotal resistance from the falling long-term 200-day average at 2998.

Key quotes

“Although volume was slightly lower than Friday’s high print it remains elevated and we look for the rally to extend.”

“Resistance is seen at the beginning of the price gap from early March at 2986, then critically at the still falling 200-day average and Fibonacci projection resistance at 2994/98. If this strength from late March is still indeed a corrective move higher, then we would expect to see concerted signs of selling to show here.”

“Support moves to 2941 initially, then 2934, with a break below 2914 needed to ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to the lower end of yesterday’s price gap and 13-day average at 2883/65.”