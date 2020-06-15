S&P 500 starts new week deep in red below 3,000

- Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Monday.
- CBOE Volatility Index is up more than 10%.
- Energy shares plunge as WTI drops below $35.
Major equity indexes in the US started the first day of the week deep in the negative territory as investors remain worried about a second coronavirus wave hitting the global economy. Over the weekend, reports revealed that several sections of Beijing got shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the city and caused market sentiment to turn sour on Monday.
Energy and financial shares suffer heavy losses
Reflecting the risk-off environment, the CBOE Volatility Index is gaining more than 10% on the day at 40 points.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% on the day at 2,995 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 2% at 25,094 points and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4% at 6,460 points.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index is losing 4% in the early trade. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate is down 4.4% on Monday amid concerns over energy demand outlook and trading at $34.90. Moreover, the rate-sensitive Financials Index is falling 2.7% dragged by a 5% drop in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
