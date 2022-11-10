3,806 remains my key pivot. Today's CPI will move us away from this, which should then add in CTA and trend-following systems to extend the move. It appears the market is set up wanting to rally. This puts the risk-reward biased lower in my opinion. We have been looking for inflation to slow down now for some time, and so far that has not happened. Adding rising oil prices and mortgage payments, I am not so sure we get a lower print. A spike to 3,806 is likely to see a quick break to 3,892. Failure and we head straight for 3,646.

Overnight equity markets ignored a fairly poor US 10-year treasury auction. Yields were unexpectedly higher, and demand for the debt weakened. That would usually signal higher yields are needed to attract investors into the space. Also the imminent CPI will have curtailed some appetites. Tesla (TSLA) continues to suffer as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives cuts his price target, and we still worry over China and the effect on Apple (AAPL) . The US elections look like a win for the Democrats but not any great for risk markets. The Fed can now move on worry free and raise rates as it sees fit to curb inflation.

Equity markets are waiting cautiously for a dovish CPI. Positioning and sentiment feel to this author to be overly optimistic. Ahead of the key data, we have had a strong equity rally that finally stalled on Wednesday. No surprise as investors took chips off the table before the data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.