Equities fall sharply after Fed Powell pushes hard against doves.

Initial enthusiasm was quickly reversed in the press conference.

Thursday to see more losses as bond yields head for 5% on front end.

The equity market continues to face more headwinds as yet again hopes for a Fed pivot were dashed by the Fed. We have been through this playbook numerous times this year, and it always ends with more tears for risk bulls. The Fed will eventually pivot or pause, but it does not seem to be any time soon.

S&P 500 news

Hopes were high going into the Fed announcement, and the initial mention of "lag" was taken to mean pause or pivot. Equities moved sharply higher, while the dollar fell.

''In determining the pace of future (rate) increases, the FOMC will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and...financial developments,'' Powell said.

We waited for the press conference, and we were not to be disappointed by a lacklustre speech.

''The incoming data since our last meeting suggests the terminal rate of Fed Funds will be higher than previously expected," Powell added.

Alarm bells started ringing after that sentence. He then continued, ''Risk management is key here: if we were to overtighten, we could use our tools to support the economy later on; but if we failed to tighten enough, inflation would become entrenched, and that would be a much bigger problem.''

Higher rates are on tap then for longer. He also mentioned the strength of the dollar but said it was mainly a result of a strong US economy. As if things were not bad enough, we have to talk of more lockdowns in China with Foxconn at the center of more restriction rumors. Qualcomm (QCOM) is seeing handset sales challenged as well. This will lead Apple (AAPL) lower in tandem with the poor news and rates outlook.

S&P 500 forecast

The downtrend line remains in place, and the recent move above 3,892 failed for SPY. Next up is support from the 200-week moving average at 3,623. That could hold the losses, but if not then a fresh low at 3,491 could be on the cards. 3,892 remains the pivot. We also have a sequential sell signal. As we can see, these have worked reasonably well so far this year.