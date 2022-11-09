S&P 500 (SPX) is up again, but the rally is slowing as the CPI hurdle looms.

Disney drops and META pops as Facebook cuts staff.

Elon Musk sells another chunk of Tesla.

US equities continued to make more ground on Tuesday, but the move has begun to slow. This is no surprise with some key events unfolding as the week deepens. Today we should get some clarity on the midterm election results, and then tomorrow we get CPI data. The recent run-up in stocks has a few cornerstones. First, the hopes for China reopening were positive, then negative, then positive again as The Wall Street Journal reported on the changing perceptions. This now looks unlikely with cases spreading in China. Second, hopes resurfaced for a Fed pause. Not sure why after Fed Chair Powell's hawkish message, but the bond market did pause and equities jumped higher. Thursday's CPI will make or break that argument. We have been witnessing some sector rotation out of unprofitable tech with defensive stocks outperforming. This has seen the Dow Jones notably outperform the Nasdaq, and that trend looks set to continue.

S&P 500 (SPX) news

Thursday's US CPI data and the latest forecasts from the Cleveland Fed are not comforting for equity bulls. They forecast slightly higher than consensus for both core and headline CPI. The final argument for this equity rally has been history. All midterm elections since WWII have seen equity prices move higher in the 6 to 12 months after. On closer analysis, the US has never been in a recession in any of those examples, and in 2023 it looks more likely to be so. Early indications look mixed as Meta Platforms (META) gets a boost from a huge layoff program, but Tesla (TSLA) continues to look pressured by Elon Musk's sales. The latest filing shows he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. Elon Musk sells at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares (cnbc.com)

S&P 500 (SPX) forecast

Technically, 3,806 remains my pivot. A move below 3,646 is likely to remain above, and this rally should extend both in duration and price to the 200-day moving average at 4,087.