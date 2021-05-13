S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 13:
Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade? Well here's the dip so wade in and see if you get bitten. As it stands futures are doing exactly this with the Dow future at flat being an underperformer.
The dollar is losing some ground as it is not the only one that can raise rates thank you very much says the German Bund as yields rise to nearly the highest in two years.
Oil is lower as Middle East tensions rise and it's had a pretty decent run. Bitcoin suffers the Elon affect as he dumps on it, saying Tesla is stopping accpeting it.
Wallstreet top news
US PPI higher than expected, core 0.7% versus 0.4%.
US Jobless claims 473k versus 490k expected.
China backs plan to exclude covid vaccines from intellectual property laws.
Bank of England deputy governor says may need to issue a digital currency.
McDonald's (MCD) raising wages 10% in US company-owned restaurants.
DASH, AirBnB (ABNB) and Disney (DIS) report earnings after the close.
Ford (F) CEO says focused on having self-driving car in 2022.
Colonial pipeline has restarted.
BABA reported earnings ahead of expectations, shares down 2% premarket.
Sonos (SONO) reported strong earnings.
Canada Goose (GOOS) posts strong earnings
Boing (BA) received FAA approval for an electrical fix to some 737 Max planes.
Bumble (BMBL) beat earnings expectations but shares fell in the premarket.
Poshmark (POSH) earnings beat but shares fall heavily.
Bilibili (BILI) reported better than expected results, shares up 4% premarket.
XPEV reported good results ahead of expectations, shares up 4% premarket.
VROOM (VRM) beats earnings, shares up 13% in the premarket.
Ups and Downs
|
Kinder Morgan
|
KMI
|
Wells Fargo
|
Downgrades
|
Athene Holding
|
ATH
|
UBS
|
Downgrades
|
Equitrans Midstream
|
ETRN
|
Wells Fargo
|
Downgrades
|
Soliton
|
SOLY
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Downgrades
|
Holly Energy Partners
|
HEP
|
Wells Fargo
|
Downgrades
|
DCP Midstream
|
DCP
|
Wells Fargo
|
Downgrades
|
Graybug Vision
|
GRAY
|
SVB Leerink
|
Downgrades
|
Lumentum Holdings
|
LITE
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Downgrades
|
Deere
|
DE
|
BMO Capital
|
Downgrades
|
ITT
|
ITT
|
Gordon Haskett
|
Downgrades
|
Graybug Vision
|
GRAY
|
Needham
|
Downgrades
|
Funko
|
FNKO
|
B of A Securities
|
Upgrades
|
Q2 Holdings
|
QTWO
|
DA Davidson
|
Upgrades
|
Cornerstone Building
|
CNR
|
DA Davidson
|
Upgrades
|
Genesis Energy
|
GEL
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
Energy Transfer
|
ET
|
Wells Fargo
|
Upgrades
|
Points International
|
PCOM
|
RBC Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Atara Biotherapeutics
|
ATRA
|
JP Morgan
|
Upgrades
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
BJ
|
JP Morgan
|
Upgrades
|
Albemarle
|
ALB
|
RBC Capital
|
Upgrades
|
GrafTech International
|
EAF
|
RBC Capital
|
Upgrades
|
Ventas
|
VTR
|
Baird
|
Upgrades
|
Lowe's Companies
|
LOW
|
Oppenheimer
|
Upgrades
|
Pure Storage
|
PSTG
|
Evercore ISI Group
|
Upgrades
|
Infinera
|
INFN
|
Wolfe Research
|
Upgrades
|
Coupang
|
CPNG
|
Deutsche Bank
|
Upgrades
|
Chatham Lodging
|
CLDT
|
Stifel
|
Upgrades
|
Array Technologies
|
ARRY
|
Credit Suisse
|
Upgrades
|
Ventas
|
VTR
|
Keybanc
|
Upgrades
|
Pioneer Natural Resources
|
PXD
|
Keybanc
|
Upgrades
Economic releases due
