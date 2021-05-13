S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: PPI confirms the CPI, Fed is in bed as inflation means red

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 13:

Wednesday's wake-up call to the dovish Fed was repeated with the release of PPI on Thursday. Core CPI was 0.7% versus forecasts for 0.4%. Now is buy the dip still in focus and is don't fight the Fed still the trade? Well here's the dip so wade in and see if you get bitten. As it stands futures are doing exactly this with the Dow future at flat being an underperformer.

The dollar is losing some ground as it is not the only one that can raise rates thank you very much says the German Bund as yields rise to nearly the highest in two years.

Oil is lower as Middle East tensions rise and it's had a pretty decent run. Bitcoin suffers the Elon affect as he dumps on it, saying Tesla is stopping accpeting it.

See Forex today

Wallstreet top news

US PPI higher than expected, core 0.7% versus 0.4%.

US Jobless claims 473k versus 490k expected.

China backs plan to exclude covid vaccines from intellectual property laws.

Bank of England deputy governor says may need to issue a digital currency.

McDonald's (MCD) raising wages 10% in US company-owned restaurants.

DASH, AirBnB (ABNB) and Disney (DIS) report earnings after the close.

Ford (F) CEO says focused on having self-driving car in 2022.

Colonial pipeline has restarted.

BABA reported earnings ahead of expectations, shares down 2% premarket.

Sonos (SONO) reported strong earnings.

Canada Goose (GOOS) posts strong earnings

Boing (BA) received FAA approval for an electrical fix to some 737 Max planes.

Bumble (BMBL) beat earnings expectations but shares fell in the premarket.

Poshmark (POSH) earnings beat but shares fall heavily.

Bilibili (BILI) reported better than expected results, shares up 4% premarket.

XPEV reported good results ahead of expectations, shares up 4% premarket.

VROOM (VRM) beats earnings, shares up 13% in the premarket.

Ups and Downs

Kinder Morgan KMI Wells Fargo Downgrades Athene Holding ATH UBS Downgrades Equitrans Midstream ETRN Wells Fargo Downgrades Soliton SOLY Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Holly Energy Partners HEP Wells Fargo Downgrades DCP Midstream DCP Wells Fargo Downgrades Graybug Vision GRAY SVB Leerink Downgrades Lumentum Holdings LITE Morgan Stanley Downgrades Deere DE BMO Capital Downgrades ITT ITT Gordon Haskett Downgrades Graybug Vision GRAY Needham Downgrades Funko FNKO B of A Securities Upgrades Q2 Holdings QTWO DA Davidson Upgrades Cornerstone Building CNR DA Davidson Upgrades Genesis Energy GEL Wells Fargo Upgrades Energy Transfer ET Wells Fargo Upgrades Points International PCOM RBC Capital Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA JP Morgan Upgrades BJ's Wholesale Club BJ JP Morgan Upgrades Albemarle ALB RBC Capital Upgrades GrafTech International EAF RBC Capital Upgrades Ventas VTR Baird Upgrades Lowe's Companies LOW Oppenheimer Upgrades Pure Storage PSTG Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Infinera INFN Wolfe Research Upgrades Coupang CPNG Deutsche Bank Upgrades Chatham Lodging CLDT Stifel Upgrades Array Technologies ARRY Credit Suisse Upgrades Ventas VTR Keybanc Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources PXD Keybanc Upgrades

Economic releases due

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author is short SPY. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.