SPY stages a huge rally after weaker-than-expected CPI.

Nasdaq surges over 7% as yields fall.

US 10-year yield falls below key support as the dollar collapses.

This year is certainly proving to be one for the history books. It seems we have momentum moves of huge proportions every second week, and Thursday was yet another example. I sit down to write this still trying to work out exactly what happened and trying to justify the moves. I have no problem with the relief rally, but it was the size of the rally that just seems too fast, too furious!

S&P 500 (SPX) news

A recap then. CPI came in lower than expected. Not massively, so it has to be said, but finally the first sign of a slowdown in inflation's relentless march this year. Investors have had a few tries at the Fed pause theory, and each one has failed. Like the boy who cried wolf or a broken clock, eventually the idea will prove correct.

On Thursday it did spectacularly as markets surged. The Nasdaq immediately rallied 4%, tacked on another 1% by the open, and just kept going like a freight train to close up over 7%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also moved sharply higher. Meanwhile, bonds surged, meaning yields fell and the dollar collapsed like an emerging market currency.

There were some spectacular gains. Apple (AAPL) rallied nearly 9% and so added about $200 billion to its market cap! Amazon (AMZN) was up 12%, Meta Platforms (META) over 10%, and the list just keeps going. Bond markets are closed today, but the equity people work overtime! Bond yields will not be watched, so that may calm the enthusiasm for more gains. China is it seems set to reopen, so we will not fade away any time soon.

S&P 500 (SPX) forecast

The highlighted zone around 3,900 is the consolidation zone for this move to continue. Ideally, we would not want to see that broken. Below is support at 3,859, which fills the gap for the weekly range and is my short-term pivot.