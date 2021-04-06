Update 1530 GMT / 1030 EST: Despite what futures were indicating, Tuesday looks like being another green day, now if only we could go to one of their concerts! April is the second most positive month historically for the S&P and we are certainly off to a good start. Short term fundamentals remain bullish and for now, there is no headwind insight. Famous last words maybe but we've had a plague/pandemic and the bulls got through that. Thankfully we don't have a growing pile of government debt to derail us anytime soon, oh wait! Let's leave that one for another day because it is perception not reality that powers markets short-term and the perception is that economies are going to stonk higher in 2021. The IMF just lifted global growth to 6% for 2021.

Sectors: Energy (XLE) +1.1% and Industrials (XLI) +0.4% lead the way while Tech (XLK) -4% and Real Estate (XLRE) -0.1% lag. Momentum (MTUM) leads Value (VLUE) despite the Nasdaq laggind Dow and S&P 500.

Stocks: AMC -3%, GME +1.6%, Roku +75, SNAP +5%, Twitter +4%, Tencenet Music +6%, Paychex -6%, Honda motors -3%, Mizuho -3%, EBay -2%. Apple +0.25, Tesla -0.55, FB -1%, NFLX +1%.

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 6:

Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear. Either way, they are both going up. Tuesday sees some profit taking come into play after recent strong runs, but that looks only temporary as markets remain bid only.

The dollar is steady after some recent weakness, gold is up, and yields remain nice and subdued, further boosting equities. Oil is stronger on the back of dollar weakness and on renewed hopes for the global economy.

European markets are all higher. FTSE is up 0.6%, EuroStoxx up 0.2%, and the Dax is up 1.1%.

US futures are modestly lower, The S&P 500 is down 0.17%, Nasdaq is down 0.2%, and the Dow is down 0.1%.

S&P 500 SPX top news

EU forecasts covonavirus immunity by the end of June.

US auto industry looks for government help to deal with the semiconductor chip shortage.

Credit Suisse changes senior management after near $5 billion Archegos loss.

An Australian government source tells Reuters that the EU has blocked 3.1 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca: Senior official from the European Medicines Agency says there is a link between blood clots and the AZN vaccine in an interview with Italian Il Messaggero newspaper.

Georgia's new voting restrictions cause an outcry from corporates as Coca-Cola, Apple, Delta and others criticise new voting restrictions.

Air France KLM: French government increases stake as part of the recapitalization.

Cara Therapeutics to enter S&P Small Cap 600 index, shares up sharply in pre-market.

Moderna strikes an agreement with Catalent to nearly double production of its COVID-19 vaccine at Catalent's Indiana plant, according to the WSJ.

Southwest recalls 209 pilots from leave as it anticipates ramping up of demand.

Tesla gets a negative assessment from Roth Capital, says stock is worth $150!

GameStop is to raise capital by issuing up to 3.5 million shares to raise up to $1 billion.

AMC sees a solid Easter weekend for sales as Godzilla v Kong shines.

BP says it will hit the target net debt of $35 billion sooner as the strong first quarter helps.

VW: Goldman names Volkswagen as a leader in EV space.

Ups and downs

Acadia Pharma: Jefferies, Goldman, Mizuho and Cannacord downgrade.

Peleton: Evercore cuts price target. Credit Suisse initiates coverage with an outperform rating.

Chevron: Goldman cuts price target.

PennyMac Financial: KBW cuts price target.

AirBNB: Evercore initiates coverage with an outperform rating.

Economic releases

