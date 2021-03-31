S&P 500 SPX Day Ahead Outlook: Biden boosts stocks, more lockdowns and Discovery mystery

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 1:

This is where we should add the customery April fools joke but we are far too mature for that! or too old and cynical! Well, the equity markets continue to show signs of youthful enthusiasm as the S&P 500 (SPX) sets a record high on Wednesday but fails to hold and closes lower. The Nasdaq puts in the biggest gain ending up 1.5%. President Biden sets the scene for further equity appreciation with another stimulus plan. This one for $2.2 trillion to focus on infrastrucure. It likely also sets the scene for further bubbles and inflation but hey who's worried about that! The rise in corporation tax to 28% is also significant.

Thursday sees the April effect hit, traditionally the second most positive month historically for stock market gains. Lo and behold we see a sea of green before us in global equities. 10 Year yields are retreating below 1.7% and the dollar also pauses after its recent rally, 1.1745 against the Euro. Oil also falls back below $60 to $59.37 as France, Canada, Australia and others announce more lockdowns.

European markets are all up, EuroStoxx +0.3%, FTSE +0.3% and Dax +0.4%.

US futures are also higher, Dow +0.1%, Nasdaq +1.1% and S&P 500 +0.4%.

S&P 500 SPX top news

France enters another lockdown to counteract the fourth wave of covid infection. Canada also announces regional restrictions on Ontario and Australia locks down Brisbane.

OPEC+ meeting has started, Saudi oil minister says the cautious approach has been proven correct.

President Biden unvelis the latest spending plan, a $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan. Funded by a corporation tax hike to 28% among others. So far Wall street is overlooking the significance of this as it makes relocating to other countries more attractive. Good news for countires reliant on US FDI. The hike in corporate tax also gives another headwind to valuation models and earnings comparisons versus other assets.

US jobless claims 719k, higher than the 675k forecast.

German retail sales +1.2% monthly versus 25 expected, -4.5% prior.

Spanish, French, German, and Swiss PMI beat forecasts. EU PMI also beats.

Global M&A hits a record high in Q1 2021.

Tesla and Apple: Verge reports that Apple is to use Tesla batteries at a solar farm in California.

Pfizer BioNTech: Updates covid vaccine efficacy rates after latest studies. 100% effective in South Africa. Shares in both up in pre-market.

JNJ and EmergentBiosolutions: Johnson & Johnson says a batch of its covid vaccine produced by Emergent Biosolutions had a problem and was not completed. NYTimes says 15 million doses involved. JNJ shares -1%, Emergent Biosolutions shares down 6% in pre-market.

Micron Technology beats estimates, revenue also ahead, shares up 5% pre-market.

Abbot Labs: gets clearance for its quick antigen covid test.

AstraZeneca: Japan says AZN covid vaccines are coming from US not Europe due to export controls in EU.

Boeing: FAA approves design for 737-8200, part of the 737 Max series.

QuantumScape: announces it meets the milestone that was needed for a $100 million investment by Volkswagen. Shares up 15% pre-market.

United Therapeutics announces FDA approval for Tyvaso, shares up 11% pre-market.

ExxonMobil says higher energy prices could boost profits. Shares up 0.5%.

Stellantis (Chrysler, Jeep Dodge, Opel, Citroen,Fiat, and others): aims to triple electric vehicle sales this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor says to invest $100 billion in the next three years to boost capacity at its chip plants.

FuboTV to carry nationally non-televised Chicago Cubs games shares up 7% pre-market.

XPeng and NIO announce record deliveries for Q1. NIO and XPEV are both up 6% pre-market. see more on NIO deliveries. see more on XPeng.

Discovery B (DISCB) shares rally nearly 80% on Wednesday in a move that baffles most market watchers. see more.

Ups and Downs

Netflix: Piper Sandler gives $605 price target.

Uber: Jefferies starts as a buy.

Apple: Goldman Sachs reiterates sell rating.

Disney: Bank of America names as a top pick.

GE: RBC names as a top pick.

Goldman Sachs: Deutsche Bank raises price target, UBS downgrades.

Williams Sonoma: Telsey Advisory raises price target.

Economic releases due

