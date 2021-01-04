S&P 500 slumps more than 2% following another record open

- The S&P 500 has dropped more than 100 points from all-time intra-day highs set shortly after the open.
- Markets are taking risk off the table ahead of risk events later in the week.
Following another record open for the S&P 500, which saw the index hit all-time intra-day highs at 3770, the S&P 500 has seen a sharp retracement. The index now trades close to 3670, nearly 100 points below its early highs and more than 2.0% lower on the day.
Similar retracements have been seen in other major US bourses; the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 are all also down more than 2%. All sectors are bearing the brunt of this recent bout of risk aversion.
Bright spots on Monday include Tesla (ticker TSLA), who are up more than 2% after strong car production and delivery numbers for 2020 were released (the electric car maker delivered 499,550 vehicles, slightly under its 500K target, but produced 509,737) and after Deutsche Bank increased its profit target for the Co. to $705 from $500, and amongst gold and copper miners (given higher precious and industrial metal prices).
Markets take risk off the table ahead of key events this week
Markets are seeing some position adjustment (taking some risk off the table, hence why stocks, crude and riskier FX are mostly lower) ahead of key events later in the week. Also weighing on risk appetite on Monday is likely to be some concern about tightening of Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe (UK PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce a national lockdown at 20:00GMT and tighter restrictions are being mulled in Germany, Ireland and elsewhere in the EU).
What to look out for…
1) US Data – Risks appear tilted to the downside for the USD with regards to how markets might interpret this week’s important ISM (released on Tuesday and Thursday) and official labour market data (released on Friday) for December. Market commentators have argued that good data might reinforce the risk on feel of the market, which has been a USD negative, while bad data might pump expectations for more monetary easing from the Fed, also a USD negative.
2) Georgia Runoff election – The two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia will decide who gets control over the Senate (the Republicans or Democrats). While the election takes place on Tuesday, the outcome is likely to remain unknown for some time as mail-in ballots are counted. A similar reaction to the 3 November election is likely; Republicans are likely to have an early lead given stronger in-person voter turnout which will be counted faster, then the Democrats will catch up as the mail-in ballots are counted.
The Democrats need to win both seats to get a majority in Congress. The largest market reaction would be to an outcome where the Democrats manage to pull this off. In this case, expect significant further US fiscal stimulus in 2021 and higher nominal yields as a result. What happens to real yields and, as a result, other asset classes like stocks and precious metals would depend on how the Fed responded to more debt issuance under a Democrat-controlled Congress (the more they monetise the debt with QE, the lower real yields will stay).
3) FOMC Minutes of the 15-16 December meeting – The Fed made a mild tweak to the forward guidance of its asset purchase programme, enough to reinforce expectations that it will continue to buy bonds at the current pace (or faster) until substantial progress has been made towards it inflation and unemployment mandates. The minutes ought also to reinforce market expectations that easy Fed monetary policy is going to stick around for a long time.
S&P 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3665.5
|Today Daily Change
|-74.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.99
|Today daily open
|3739.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3695.74
|Daily SMA50
|3589.8
|Daily SMA100
|3499.8
|Daily SMA200
|3256.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3745.25
|Previous Daily Low
|3736.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3755.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3722.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3755.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3604.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3741.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3739.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3735.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3731.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3726.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3749.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3753.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in
US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown
The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.
XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?
The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.