S&P 500 slips back under 4600 as first US Omicron infection confirmed

- The S&P 500 has eroded most of its gains and is now just 0.4% higher on the day.
- The index is back to the 4580s, having traded as high as 4650 after the open.
- Sentiment seemingly deteriorated in tandem with a pick-up in the newsflow surrounding the global Omicron outbreak.
US equity markets have been on the back foot over the last few hours and have relinquished much of their pre-market gains. The S&P 500 index has dropped back under 4600 and is now just 0.4% higher on the day having been as much as 1.9% higher earlier in the session. The Nasdaq 100, meanwhile, has pared back on gains that had been as much as 1.8% at the start of the session to just 0.2%. The Dow is up by the same amount.
Omicron worries
Sentiment seemingly deteriorated in tandem with a pick-up in the newsflow surrounding the global Omicron outbreak. The number of Covid-19 infections reported in South Africa doubled on Wednesday vs a day earlier and there were separate reports that hospitalisations had also started picking up as infections spread more to the elderly. Moreover, the South African National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the Omicron variant would be able to get around prior immune protection. However, WHO scientists earlier in the day were out saying they believed that the existing vaccines would still provide substantial protection.
More recently, the first Omicron variant infection was reported in the US. The individual, who is fully vaccinated, is only experiencing mild symptoms at the moment and had traveled to South Africa. The detection of further US infections in the days ahead seems inevitable.
Data, Fedspeak & other themes
Aside from Omicron, equity investors have also had to juggle a number of other themes, including tier one US data releases and further Fed speak. Starting with the former; the November ISM manufacturing PMI survey was stronger than expected, with the employment and new orders subindices both picking up and prices paid moderating slightly amid early indications that supply chain disruptions are easing. Whilst this is good news, investors fear that any Omicron-related global travel/trade restrictions could quickly reverse any progress made supply chains.
The November ADP national employment estimate was also released and will solidify expectations that Friday’s headline official NFP number should be strong. The Fed’s Beige Book was released as well on Wednesday and also alluded to underlying US economic strength, early signs of easing supply chain pressures (which is helping costs fall back). The report pointed to the continued difficulties companies are having finding workers, which supports the idea that the labour market remained tight in the first half of November.
Speaking of the Fed; Chairman Jerome Powell appeared before Congress for a second day and reiterated the same hawkish message he offered on Tuesday (retire “transitory”, inflation risks rising, appropriate to discuss faster QE taper). NY Fed President and influential FOMC member John Williams was also on the wires earlier in the session and largely stuck to the script established by Powell, emphasising rising inflation risks/uncertainty. Meanwhile, in Washington, talks to avoid a government shutdown after Friday are ongoing, a theme that will be worth paying attention to on Thursday and Friday.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4584.65
|Today Daily Change
|17.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|4566.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4672.44
|Daily SMA50
|4542.85
|Daily SMA100
|4491.21
|Daily SMA200
|4305.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4643.78
|Previous Daily Low
|4557.43
|Previous Weekly High
|4741.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|4583.45
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4590.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4610.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4534.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4502.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4448.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4621.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4675.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4707.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
