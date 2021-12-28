S&P 500 slips back from session highs above 4800, still on course for massive monthly/annual gains

- The S&P 500 is flat following Monday’s stunning 1.4% surge and has slipped back from earlier session highs above 4800.
- Receding Omicron-worries, signs of a bullish economy and positive seasonality are being cited as bullish factors helping equity market sentiment.
The S&P 500 is trading flat on Tuesday following Monday’s stunning 1.4% surge, with the index falling back from earlier session (and record) highs to the north of the 4800 level. That means the index is now nearly 6.0% up versus last Monday’s lows and with three and a half sessions left to go of the month, is on course to post a monthly gain of more than 5.0%. If the index was to close out the year at current levels, that would translate into gains of about 27%.
Traders have cited a cocktail of positives as behind the rally seen in equities this week. Firstly, concerns about the impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have eased substantially since last week as it becomes clear that the new variant is far milder than any prior variants and after new pills were approved in the US that will substantially lower Covid mortality. Secondly, analysts remain upbeat at the prospect for continued earnings growth in 2022 amid signs of underlying strength in the US economy. On Monday, traders were passing around a bullish report from Mastercard which had been released on Sunday and showed a very strong holiday shopping season in the US (sales were up 8.5% YoY between 1 November to 24 December), easing fears that the fast-spreading Omicron variant would hurt growth.
This has helped to ease concerns following news of store closures in New York and elsewhere as retailers look to avoid exposing staff to the Omicron variant. Apple said it had closed all of its 12 New York stores, with customers only able to pick up orders. That hasn’t fazed Apple investors, with AAPL shares up more than 2.0% on the week and back above $180, giving the company a market capitalisation of $2.96T. When the company does inevitably surpass the $3T mark, this will likely generate a lot of headlines. Back to reasons why broader equity market sentiment is buoyant, traders are also citing positive seasonality. According to Reuters citing CFRA Research data, going back to 1969, the S&P 500 has on average risen 1.3% over the course of the final five trading days and then into the first two trading days of each calendar year.
In terms of the other major US indices, the Nasdaq 100 index is a tad lower on the day trading in the mid-16,500s, having at one point been above 16,600 earlier in the session. The tech-heavy index trades just 1.4% below the record levels printed back in November just under 16,800 and is more than 6.5% above last week’s sub-15,600 lows. The Dow, meanwhile, is up about 0.4%, though was unable to hold above 36,500 and fell short of testing its early November highs at 36,565. The CBOE S&P 500 volatility index (or VIX) is stable just underneath the 18.00 level and close to its lowest point of the month. Recall that the index went as high as 35.00 earlier this month, its highest since January.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4793.58
|Today Daily Change
|4.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|4789.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4648.17
|Daily SMA50
|4642.68
|Daily SMA100
|4541.78
|Daily SMA200
|4377.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4789.27
|Previous Daily Low
|4720.35
|Previous Weekly High
|4738.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|4527.82
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4762.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4746.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4743.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4697.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4674.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4812.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4835.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4881.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1300 as dollar gains traction
The American currency got some market’s favor following the US opening, with EUR/USD down to the 1.1290 region. Wall Street keeps rallying while government bond yields remain subdued as investors head into the year close with optimism.
GBP/USD trims intraday gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD reached 1.3461 amid easing Omicron concerns and Brexit risks, although demand for the greenback pushed the pair back to the lower band of the 1.34 area. Still, Pound remains among the dollar’s strongest rivals as the UK government dismissed restrictions in the holiday season.
Gold Price Forecast: Losing steam but holding above $1,800.00 Premium
Spot gold reached an intraday high of $1,820.25 a troy ounce, its highest in over a month, later trimming gains. The American dollar met demand with Wall Street’s opening, helped by encouraging US data and subdued government bond yields.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022.