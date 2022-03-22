- Wall Street is set to finish Tuesday’s trading session in the green.
- The sell-off of US Treasuries continues, while the 10-year yield closes to 2.40%.
- S&P 500 Price Forecast: Bulls reclaiming the 200-DMA might open the door for further gains.
US stocks recovered on Tuesday, following Monday’s hawkish remarks of Fed Chief Jerome Powell, who said that “inflation is too high” and opening the door for 50 basis points increases.
The S&P 500 is advancing some 1.10%, sitting at 4517 above the 200-day moving average (DMA), a bullish signal for dip buyers. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rises almost 2%, sits at 14,106.28, while the Dow Jones Industrial climb 0.69%, up at 34792.36.
On Monday, US central bank chief Jerome Powell said that “if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so.”
Meanwhile, money market futures have priced at least a 63.9% chance of a 50 basis point increase to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) in the May 4 Fed monetary policy meeting, as shown by CME Fed Watch Tool.
In the meantime, the sell-off on US Treasuries continues, as reflected by the US Treasury yields rising. The 10-year benchmark note gains six basis points, sitting at 2.384%. The greenback is barely down 0.01%, at 98.461.
Sector-wise, consumer discretionary, communication services, and financials rose 2.65%, 2.17%, and 1.62%, respectively. Meanwhile, the energy sector is logins 0.57%, weighed by Russia – Ukraine tussles, while Hungary and Germany backpedaled the ban of Russian oil.
S&P 500 Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The S&P 500 broke above the 200-DMA at 4473.08, as mentioned above. However, a daily close above it would open the door for further gains. Nevertheless, as equities are highly sensitive to market mood, stock traders need to be aware of it before opening fresh bullish bets on the S&P 500 index.
With that said, the S&P 500 first resistance would be September 4545.85. Once cleared, the next resistance would be February 2, daily high at 4595.81, short of the following resistance, the 4600 mark.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4517
|Today Daily Change
|49.86
|Today Daily Change %
|1.12
|Today daily open
|4464.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4308.55
|Daily SMA50
|4417.85
|Daily SMA100
|4548.49
|Daily SMA200
|4480.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4479.88
|Previous Daily Low
|4422.74
|Previous Weekly High
|4469.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|4136.82
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4458.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4444.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4431.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4398.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4374.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4488.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4512.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4545.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
