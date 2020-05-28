S&P 500: Set to end 2020 at 2,950 – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 50 market strategists showed on Thursday, a majority of them believe that the US equity indices, including the S&P 500, are unlikely to see the further upside and could end this year at the current levels.

Key findings

“The S&P 500 will end 2020 at 2,950. That would represent a 1.4% decline from Tuesday's close of 2,991.77 and an 8.7% fall from the end of 2019.

The poll showed the Dow Jones Industrial average finishing 2020 at 25,700, which would represent a fall of about 10% from the end of 2019. But that forecast is above 24,995.11, where the Dow closed on Tuesday.

A return to the March lows is unlikely because of the substantial stimulus from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve, but they said there were still plenty of risks to derail the market.

The market’s outlook will also depend on the progress in producing a vaccine against the new coronavirus.”

