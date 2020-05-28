S&P 500: Set to end 2020 at 2,950 – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 50 market strategists showed on Thursday, a majority of them believe that the US equity indices, including the S&P 500, are unlikely to see the further upside and could end this year at the current levels.
Key findings
“The S&P 500 will end 2020 at 2,950. That would represent a 1.4% decline from Tuesday's close of 2,991.77 and an 8.7% fall from the end of 2019.
The poll showed the Dow Jones Industrial average finishing 2020 at 25,700, which would represent a fall of about 10% from the end of 2019. But that forecast is above 24,995.11, where the Dow closed on Tuesday.
A return to the March lows is unlikely because of the substantial stimulus from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve, but they said there were still plenty of risks to derail the market.
The market’s outlook will also depend on the progress in producing a vaccine against the new coronavirus.”
Related articles
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 8-week highs amid upbeat mood, EU fund optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, close to the recent 8-week highs it reached earlier. Investors are eyeing reopenings and the European Commission's ambitious recovery fund. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions for now. US data is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured by Brexit, negative rates talk
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, on the back foot. Britain's refusal to extend the Brexit transition period and the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. US data and political developments around the Cummings scandal are eyed.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
XAU/USD eyes $1736 amid inverse head and shoulders breakout
Gold prices (XAU/USD) snap three-day losing streak and rebound sharply on Thursday, mainly driven by the increased flight to safety buying, as the US-China tensions spike up over the Hong Kong security issue.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.