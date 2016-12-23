S&P 500: rich relative to its 200-day ma - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted that the S&P 500 were virtually flat last week.

Key Quotes:

"Momentum has evaporated, but rather than correct lower, it is moving sideways.

This may be serving to keep some nervous longs invested.

A break of 2250 would be the first sign that the correction may have begun. Since November 4, the S&P 500 rallied 9.3% before the consolidation began.

The Slow Stochastics rolled over first, and the MACDs are in the process of turning lower."