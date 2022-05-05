S&P 500 reverses Wednesday’s post-Fed gains, back under 4,200 as yield rally batters tech

- US equities have largely reversed Wednesday’s post-Fed rally, with big tech names leading the decline as yields surge.
- The S&P 500 recently fell back below the 4,200 level, taking its losses to more than 2.5% or 100 points.
Wednesday’s post-Fed jubilation has proven short-lived, with all three of the major US equity indices having already given back the lion’s share of Wednesday’s gains not even two hours into the US trading session. Yes, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did rule out 75 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings, easing some of the most acute fears about rapid near-term Fed tightening and, yes, this has knocked short-end US yields back from highs.
But the long end of the US yield curve is telling a hawkish story. The 10-year rallied more than 10 bps on Thursday to break above the 3.0% level for the first time since December 2018, while the 30-year yield was last up an even heftier 14 bps. Clearly, bond markets have interpreted Wednesday’s message from Powell as meaning signaling the risks are tilted towards a higher Fed terminal rate and equity markets are taking note.
The tech-heavy, highly long-term bond yield sensitive Nasdaq 100 index was last trading lower by close to 4.0% on the day near the 13,000 level, a sharp reversal back from Wednesday’s close above 13,500. The S&P 500, meanwhile, recently dipped back under 4,200 amid a 2.5% on the day decline and was last trading down over 100 points from Wednesday’s close bang on the 4,300 level. The Dow was last trading down a little under 2.0% in the 33,400 area, having reversed lower from a test of its 21 and 50-Day Moving Averages in the 34,070 area on Wednesday.
As markets continue to digest the implications of Wednesday’s Fed meeting, focus will begin shifting to the release of the official April US labour market report on Friday at 1330BST. With inflation risks in focus and a key driver of market sentiment right now (as higher inflation means a more hawkish Fed), traders will be closely scrutinising the report for signs of wage growth acceleration. If the data is interpreted as having any hawkish read across to the Fed, it could be an ugly end to the week for US equities.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4190.45
|Today Daily Change
|-108.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.52
|Today daily open
|4298.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4333.29
|Daily SMA50
|4376.25
|Daily SMA100
|4469.63
|Daily SMA200
|4495.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4305.91
|Previous Daily Low
|4146.72
|Previous Weekly High
|4306.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|4122.09
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|4122.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4245.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4207.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4195.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4091.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4035.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4354.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4409.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4513.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades at lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly two years below 1.2400. The renewed dollar strength on surging US Treasury bond yields and the Bank of England's (BOE) gloomy growth outlook fuel the pair's upside on Thursday.
EUR/USD stays deep in red near 1.0550
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday as the greenback continues to erase the losses it suffered during the FOMC press conference on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment and the more-than-3% increase in the 10-year US yield provide a boost to the dollar.
Gold retreats below $1,900 as US yields push higher
Gold has lost its recovery momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains in the early American session on Thursday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 3% on the day, XAU/USD is edging lower toward $1,890.
Luxury fashion brand Gucci to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu as payment
In a pro-crypto move, high-end Italian fashion brand Gucci has revealed plans to accept payment in ten cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins. The fashion giant plans to extend its services to 111 stores in North America.
What to expect from Block Q1 results?
Square – sorry make that Block (SQ) – earnings are out after the close on Thursday. Investors will look for clues on whether it is time to reenter the high-growth name which has seen its stock price fall sharply in 2022.