S&P 500: Resistance at 3190 to cap and unfold a broad consolidation range – Credit Suisse

S&P 500 is expected to remain in a high-level consolidation range for now, according to analysts at Credit Suisse with resistance at 3190 expected to cap after the index closed yesterday at 3113.49.

Key quotes

“A neutral ‘inside range’ session for the S&P 500 leaves our immediate outlook unchanged and we continue to look for the unfolding of a broad consolidation phase following the impressive March/June recovery.”

“Immediate resistance is seen at 3153 ahead of the top of the price gap from last week at 3181/90. With daily MACD momentum still holding a bearish cross we continue to look for this to then ideally cap for a move lower in the looked-for range. Above 3190 can see the risk stay higher for a test of the potential downtrend from the February peak, today seen at 3213/17.”

“Support stays seen at 3104 initially then the price gap from Tuesday at 3076/66. Beneath here is needed to ease the immediate upside to reinforce the broader ranging scenario, with support then seen next at 3044 ahead of the 200-day average at 3017.”