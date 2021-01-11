S&P 500 reinforces the accelerated uptrend with target at 3900 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 Index has completed a large bullish “outside week” and although the Credit Suisse analyst team sees scope for a near-term pause, the core outlook stays bullish for the “measured triangle objective” at 3900.
Key quotes
“Whilst we see scope for a near-term pause and we watch bond yields closely, especially Real Yields, we stay bullish overall with resistance seen next at 3832 ahead of 3866/68 and eventually the “measured triangle objective” at 3900. With a cluster of further Fibonacci projection resistances also seen here and stretching up to 3925/30, we maintain our call to look for a cap here for a fresh and likely we think more protracted consolidation phase. Should strength instead directly extend, we see resistance next at 4000, then 4070/75.”
“Support moves to 3801 initially, with 3784/83 now ideally holding to keep the immediate risk higher. Below can see a deeper setback to the price gap from last Thursday morning, seen starting at 3765 and stretching down to 3748/38, where we expect better support. We will maintain our immediate tactical bullish bias whilst above last week’s low at 3663.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable despite goodish intraday bounce
Gold stalled its recent bearish slide to over one-month lows and staged a goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the $1820 support area. The commodity was last seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the $1850 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.