The S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark index, jumped by 7.01% in August. That was the biggest August month gain since 1986, as noted by popular analyst Holger Zschaepitz.

In addition, the index rallied for the fifth straight month in August to confirm its longest monthly winning trend since September 2018.

The rally looks to have been fueled by unprecedented monetary stimulus programs run by the Federal Reserve and negative real or inflation-adjusted yields on government bonds.