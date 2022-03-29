The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq Composite printed gains on upbeat market sentiment.

Discussions between Russia and Ukraine improved as a meeting between Putin – Zelenskiy looms.

Gold, the greenback, and US Treasury yields finished in the red.

US equities ended the Wall Street trading session in positive territory amid an optimistic market mood, as Russia-Ukraine jitters easied, thus boosting market participants’ sentiment. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the heavy-tech Nasdaq recorded gains between 0.97% and 1.84%, finishing at 4,631.60, 35,294.19, and 14,787.13, respectively.

Positive developments in Eastern Europe underpins the market sentiment

The market mood improvement courtesy of developments in the Russia – Ukraine front boosted the prospects of a truce between both countries. Furthermore, Russia’s Medisnky noted that talks had been constructive, and Russia is taking two steps to de-escalate the conflict. Additionally, reports that a Putin – Zelenskiy meeting could be possible, according to the Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Podolyak, as reported by a CNN reporter on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, ended at 98.410, down 0.69%, while the 10-year US Treasury yield extended its losses, down five basis points at 2.398%, and during the day sat below the 2-year, which now is at 2.372%, just two-basis point short of inverting the yield curve for the second time in the day.

Sector-wise, the leading gainers were Real Estate, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary, up 2.85%, 2.06%, and 1.54% each. The main loser was Energy which lost 0.44% despite rising crude oil prices.

In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, is up 1.58%, trading at $105.39 BPD, while gold (XAU/USD) is down 0.17%, exchanging hands at $1890.15 a troy ounce, pressured by risk appetite.

The US economic docket featured Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker crossing the wires. Harker stated that inflation in the US would be around 4% in 2022 and added that the US central bank “misjudged” the effect of fiscal expenditure on inflation.

He added his name to the list of policymakers that do not rule out a 50-bps increase in the Federal Funds Rate (FFR). Harker commented that the QT could add the equivalent of two quarter-point rate increases to Fed tightening.

Technical levels to watch