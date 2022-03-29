- The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq Composite printed gains on upbeat market sentiment.
- Discussions between Russia and Ukraine improved as a meeting between Putin – Zelenskiy looms.
- Gold, the greenback, and US Treasury yields finished in the red.
US equities ended the Wall Street trading session in positive territory amid an optimistic market mood, as Russia-Ukraine jitters easied, thus boosting market participants’ sentiment. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the heavy-tech Nasdaq recorded gains between 0.97% and 1.84%, finishing at 4,631.60, 35,294.19, and 14,787.13, respectively.
Positive developments in Eastern Europe underpins the market sentiment
The market mood improvement courtesy of developments in the Russia – Ukraine front boosted the prospects of a truce between both countries. Furthermore, Russia’s Medisnky noted that talks had been constructive, and Russia is taking two steps to de-escalate the conflict. Additionally, reports that a Putin – Zelenskiy meeting could be possible, according to the Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Podolyak, as reported by a CNN reporter on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, ended at 98.410, down 0.69%, while the 10-year US Treasury yield extended its losses, down five basis points at 2.398%, and during the day sat below the 2-year, which now is at 2.372%, just two-basis point short of inverting the yield curve for the second time in the day.
Sector-wise, the leading gainers were Real Estate, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary, up 2.85%, 2.06%, and 1.54% each. The main loser was Energy which lost 0.44% despite rising crude oil prices.
In the commodities complex, the US crude oil benchmark, WTI, is up 1.58%, trading at $105.39 BPD, while gold (XAU/USD) is down 0.17%, exchanging hands at $1890.15 a troy ounce, pressured by risk appetite.
The US economic docket featured Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker crossing the wires. Harker stated that inflation in the US would be around 4% in 2022 and added that the US central bank “misjudged” the effect of fiscal expenditure on inflation.
He added his name to the list of policymakers that do not rule out a 50-bps increase in the Federal Funds Rate (FFR). Harker commented that the QT could add the equivalent of two quarter-point rate increases to Fed tightening.
Technical levels to watch
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4631.60
|Today Daily Change
|57.73
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26
|Today daily open
|4573.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4360.57
|Daily SMA50
|4401.73
|Daily SMA100
|4540.85
|Daily SMA200
|4487.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4574.2
|Previous Daily Low
|4516.32
|Previous Weekly High
|4544.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|4422.74
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4552.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4538.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4535.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4496.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4477.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4593.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4612.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4651.21
