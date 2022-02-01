S&P 500 rebounds into 4530s on dip-buying/short-covering, set to end choppy session on front foot

- Tuesday has thus far been choppy but, as the session’s end approaches, indices have swung back into positive territory.
- The S&P 500 has rallied into the 4530s, up 0.4% on the day, versus previous session lows near 4480.
- Analysts attributed a combination of dip-buying and short-covering as driving the day’s gains.
Tuesday has thus far been a choppy session for US equity markets, but as the end of the session approaches, the major indices have swung back into positive/neutral territory. The S&P 500 has rebounded from 4480ish lows where it was trading 0.7% lower on the day and has pushed into the 4530 area, where it trades around 0.4% up on the day. Having been as much as 1.2% lower earlier in the day, the Nasdaq 100 index is back to flat, though remains unable to crack back above the psychologically important 15K mark. Finally, the Dow is the outperformer on the day, up just over 0.5% and back above the 35K level.
Analysts attributed a combination of dip-buying and short-covering as driving the day’s gains. “A part of the rally is explained by dip-buying from those who believe stocks hit a bottom as a result of aggressive hawkish Fed pricing across the market,” analysts at Swissquote explained. “Part of it is explained by some short covering, which got traders to buy back shares they initially bet against to close their positions,” they continued. Tuesday’s gains mean that the S&P 500 is now more than 7.0% up from last Monday’s lows near 4200, meaning the index has gained back nearly half of the drop from its record highs printed at the start of the year.
But "this will be the year when Fed will pull back support ... the markets will not be on steroids anymore and may go through a phase of detox” cautioned one analyst at Commonwealth Financial Network. Some might argue US equities are currently in the midst of this “detox” phase and that the road ahead remains bumpy amid uncertainty about future Fed policy. On which note, a barrage of Fed speakers this weak have had left markets with the broadly consistent message that, while it is practically guaranteed that tightening will begin soon, the pace and extent of it depends on economic developments.
That means markets (including equities) will be even more sensitive to economic data than usual. The most important US data to look at this week is thus Friday’s January jobs report. Fed policymakers and economists expect a weak headline NFP number as Omicron disrupted usual labour market churn. They (and markets) will be looking most intently at measures of wage growth (average hourly earnings) and labour market slack (unemployment rate, participation rate). As Fed policymakers leave open the possibility of more aggressive tightening in H2 this year, further tightening of the labour market and build-up of wage pressures might encourage markets to add to Fed tightening bets.
This presents the most downside risk to duration-sensitive big tech and growth stocks which are heavily concentrated in the Nasdaq 100. Data on Tuesday (ISM Manufacturing and JOLTs), while making for interesting reading, did not move markets. The former showed the PMI index falling to its lowest level since November 2020 as the spread of Omicron hampered manufacturing output growth, while the latter showed that labour demand remains very robust, with nearly 11M job opening at the end of 2021.
Other risk events to consider this week relate to earnings; Google’s parent company Alphabet is posting earnings after the closing bell ahead of earnings from fellow tech giants Apple and Meta Platforms (Facebook) later in the week. So far, S&P 500 earnings have been broadly positive and supportive of market sentiment. According to Reuters, of the 184 S&P 500 companies to report thus far, 78.8% have beaten analyst earnings forecasts.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4527.22
|Today Daily Change
|17.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|4509.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4564.12
|Daily SMA50
|4630.98
|Daily SMA100
|4573.27
|Daily SMA200
|4447.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4513.72
|Previous Daily Low
|4401.8
|Previous Weekly High
|4451.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|4220.73
|Previous Monthly High
|4814.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|4220.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4470.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4444.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4436.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4363.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4324.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4548.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4587.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4660.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD neutral around 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and stabilized in the 1.1240/50 area. Upbeat US data underpinned the generally positive market’s mood.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos eyes new uptrend in February
Bitcoin price created a bullish hammer pattern on its weekly chart. Ethereum price rallied more than 18% off its lows last week, shocking short-sellers and initiating a powerful short squeeze. XRP price continues to underperform BTC and ETH but is positioned for a significant price spike.
US January Manufacturing PMI: The Fed breaths a small sign of relief Premium
The Fed’s prospective tightening policy is predicated on inflation but it needs a healthy and recovering US economy for completion. Steady if not robust employment and an accepting if not ebullient US consumer are prerequisites.