S&P 500: Rally not yet over despite the 40% surge – Analysts

After the 40% surge in the US stocks, including the S&P 500 index, analysts believe that there still two bullish factors that could likely drive the stocks higher.
Key quotes
The two biggest stories facing investors appear to be in direct conflict: the US unemployment rate is at its highest level since the Great Depression, and the stock market is up about 40% from its recent bear market low.
When the US labor market goes from losing jobs to adding them, there is no looking back.
“[P]erspective is always important.”
“The average bull market has historically lasted five years, with returns exceeding 200%. The first 48 trading days typically make up just over 10% of the returns for the entire bull market.”
“So if this is truly a lasting bull market, then we should have plenty more years of attractive returns ahead of us.”
“The prospect of a tumbling unemployment rate is surely good news for stocks.”
“The question then is how much this 40% rally already accounts for an improving economy and a falling unemployment rate.”
Related articles
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off multi-month highs, holds above 1.1200 ahead of ECB
Amid a broad-based US dollar rebound, EUR/USD corrects further from three-month highs of 1.1257 ahead of the European open, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from five-week top to sub-1.2600 area amid quiet session
GBP/USD snaps five-day winning streak to take U-turn from 100-day SMA, still above 1.2500. BOE’s Bailey tells banks to prepare for no-deal exit and downs the GBP. The US Dollar bounces off three-month low amid risk reset, pre-ECB moves.
Riots could assist US recovery by ending the economic paralysis
The US economy may be headed for a V-shaped recovery aided ironically enough by the demonstrations that have made nonsense of the continued social and business restrictions and the riots whose damage will require massive spending to repair.
Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.
WTI retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00
WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.