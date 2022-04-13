S&P 500 rallies into 4,440s, up 1.0% despite hot PPI and mixed start to the Q1 earnings season

- US equities advanced on Wednesday despite hotter than expected PPI and a mixed start to the Q1 earnings season.
- A continued pullback in US yields is giving big tech/growth stocks a lift.
- The S&P 500 was last up more than 1.0% and trading in the 4,440s, well within this week’s ranges.
Major US equity indices were undeterred by a larger than expected rise in MoM and YoY Producer Price Inflation in March, according to data released on Wednesday, and advanced across the board, with large-cap tech/growth stocks leading the charge amid a continued pullback in US yields. The S&P 500 was last up slightly more than 1.0% in the 4,440s and trading back to the north of its 50-Day Moving Average at 4,422, though still within this week’s 4,375-4,470ish ranges.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was up around 1.8% and trading just below 14,200, with the bulls eyeing a test of its 50DMA at 14,300. The Dow, meanwhile, was up around 0.9% and trading back to the north of the 34,500 level. Wednesday marked the unofficial start of the Q1 2022 earnings season, which got off to a mixed start.
JP Morgan shares slumped after the bank reported a slide in Q1 profits, while Delta Airlines jumped after posting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and a forecast for a return to profit in Q2. Investors seemingly took a glass-half-full attitude to the first day of major earnings releases, with some analysts talking about how Delta’s earnings release highlighted the potential for post-pandemic “reopening” trade to come back into the swing.
But focus returns to the big US banks for the rest of this week, with the likes of Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America all reporting in the coming days. According to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters, analysts expect earnings to rise by roughly 6% YoY in Q1 versus a 32.1% YoY jump in Q4 2021, with Reuters analysts citing the hawkish Fed, rampant inflation and geopolitical uncertainties due to the Russo-Ukraine war as muddying the outlook.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4438.37
|Today Daily Change
|43.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|4394.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4499.8
|Daily SMA50
|4417.71
|Daily SMA100
|4522.85
|Daily SMA200
|4499.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4469.17
|Previous Daily Low
|4378.73
|Previous Weekly High
|4592.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|4448.47
|Previous Monthly High
|4636.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|4136.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4413.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4434.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4359.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4323.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4268.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4449.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4504.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4540.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.