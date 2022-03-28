- The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.3%.
- The S&P 500 gained 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3%.
- Gap between five- and 30-year yields briefly inverted for the first time since early 2006.
Stocks on Wall Street rallied in a late rally on Monday as big tech names supported the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow. At the same time, investors cheered the prospects of positive progress in the development of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.3%. In standout movers, Tesla Inc (TSLA) was the biggest support to the S&P 500. The carmaker said it will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split. Meanwhile, the S&P energy index (SPN) was the worst-performing sector in the session. Oil prices were under pressure at the start of the week. News of a lockdown in China's financial hub, Shanghai, to curb a jump in COVID-19 infections lit-up demand worries and send oil giants, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX) lower on the day.
Additionally, a sell-off in the bond market resumed on Monday as short-dated yields hit their highest since 2019. The yield curve that is measured by the gap between five- and 30-year yields briefly inverted for the first time since early 2006. This has heightened the worries that the Federal Reserve's more aggressive monetary policy will damage economic performance and potentially cause a recession.
As for data, the Dallas Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing survey for March, a narrower advance trade gap for February and a rise in inventories. The Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Activity Index dropped to 8.7 in March from 14 in February, in contrast to other regional data that indicated expansion in the sector.
Additionally, the trade gap narrowed 0.9% to $106.6 billion in February amid higher exports. The updated trade data for the month will be released on April 5. Lastly, Wholesale Inventories rose by 2.1% in February and retail inventories by 1.1%. Wholesale inventories will be updated on April 8, while retail inventories will be updated on April 14.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4573.95
|Today Daily Change
|32.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|4541.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4350.38
|Daily SMA50
|4403.42
|Daily SMA100
|4542.09
|Daily SMA200
|4486.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4544.56
|Previous Daily Low
|4499.91
|Previous Weekly High
|4544.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|4422.74
|Previous Monthly High
|4592.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|4105.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4527.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4516.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4512.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4484.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4468.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4557.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4573.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4602.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
