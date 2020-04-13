S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks trading off one-month-highs

  • S&P 500 index is trading off its highest in one month while below the 2800 resistance.
  • Further gains can see the S&P 500 hit the 2900 and 3000 figures.   
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 rebounded up significantly after the crash as bulls reached the 2800 resistance. However, at the start of the new week buyers are taking a breather as sellers are eyeing the 2700 level on the way down initially. A break above the 2800 resistance should introduce scope for further advances with the 2900 and the 3000 price levels on the bulls' radar. 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2742.25
Today Daily Change -53.75
Today Daily Change % -1.92
Today daily open 2796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2532.01
Daily SMA50 2899.06
Daily SMA100 3059.27
Daily SMA200 3020.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2796
Previous Daily Low 2796
Previous Weekly High 2818
Previous Weekly Low 2550.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2796
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2796
Daily Pivot Point S1 2796
Daily Pivot Point S2 2796
Daily Pivot Point S3 2796
Daily Pivot Point R1 2796
Daily Pivot Point R2 2796
Daily Pivot Point R3 2796

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

