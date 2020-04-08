S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks trade in three-week’s high, nearing 2700 mark

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 is trading just below the 2700 level near three-week’s highs. 
  • Further advances can see the market reach 2800 and 2900 figures.   
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is nearing the 2700 resistance level as bulls want an extension up following the recent surge en route towards the 2800 and 2900 levels on the way up while support can emerge near the 2600, 2540 and 2500 levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2688.25
Today Daily Change 38.75
Today Daily Change % 1.46
Today daily open 2649.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2510.69
Daily SMA50 2928.2
Daily SMA100 3069.18
Daily SMA200 3023.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2752
Previous Daily Low 2631.25
Previous Weekly High 2645.75
Previous Weekly Low 2436.25
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2677.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2705.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 2603.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 2556.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 2482.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 2723.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 2798.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 2844.67

 

 

