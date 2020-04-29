S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks trade in 7-week highs ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 recovery is gathering up pace ahead of the FOMC this Wednesday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 2950 resistance. 
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 

The S&P 500 broke above the 2900 resistance on a daily basis opening the gate to more advances towards the 3000 and 3130 levels in the medium-term. In the meantime, the market is challenging the 2950 resistance. Support can be seen near the 2900 and 2850 price levels. 
 
“An optimistic set of projections from the central bank and a hopeful and positive assessment for the US economy from Jerome Powell, especially with a number of states lifting restrictions, will reinforce the equity rally and could begin the end of the dollar panic trade,” according to Joseph Trevisani, FXStreet analyst .
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2949
Today Daily Change 79.50
Today Daily Change % 2.77
Today daily open 2869.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2749.16
Daily SMA50 2772.5
Daily SMA100 3022.2
Daily SMA200 3010.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2922.25
Previous Daily Low 2860.25
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2883.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2898.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 2845.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 2822
Daily Pivot Point S3 2783.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 2907.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 2946
Daily Pivot Point R3 2969.75

 

 

