S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks surge to fresh 3-month highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The S&P 500 is trading at levels not seen since early March 2020. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 3075 resistance. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is gaining steam above the main SMAs as the market is printing fresh 3-month highs. As bulls stay firmly in control while breaking above the 3075/3100 price zone, the market can be headed towards the 3180 and 3267 levels in the medium-term. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 3075 and 3000 levels initially.
 
   

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 3114.5
Today Daily Change 33.25
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 3081.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2950.1
Daily SMA50 2824.59
Daily SMA100 2950.42
Daily SMA200 3011.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3082.25
Previous Daily Low 3048.5
Previous Weekly High 3069.5
Previous Weekly Low 2959
Previous Monthly High 3069.5
Previous Monthly Low 2768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3069.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3061.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 3059.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 3036.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 3025.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 3092.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 3104.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 3126.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

