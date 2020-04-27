S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks start the week bullish, heading towards 2900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • S&P 500 index rebound from 2020 lows remains intact.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 2900 resistance. 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
The S&P 500 is starting the week with a modest advance above the 2850 resistance while holding above the 50 SMA on the daily chart. A daily close above the mentioned level should attract further buying interest and lif the market towards the 2900 swing high and potentially to the big round number, 3000. On the flip side, support could emerge near 2850, turning support and 2800 figure.  
 
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2863
Today Daily Change 25.75
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 2837.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2721.88
Daily SMA50 2792.78
Daily SMA100 3027.54
Daily SMA200 3011.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2843.75
Previous Daily Low 2764.25
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2813.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2794.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 2786.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 2735.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 2706.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 2865.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 2894.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 2945.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

