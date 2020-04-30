S&P 500 Price Analysis: US stocks retreat to 2900 level

  • S&P 500 bullish recovery is taking a breather. 
  • The level to beat for bulls remains the 2950 resistance. 
 
 

S&P 500 daily chart

 
After breaking above the 2950 level the index is pulling back to the 2900 support level. However, the bullish recovery remains strong and the market is expected to hold above this level and resume its advances towards the 2950 and 3000 levels. Support is expected to emerge near 2900 and 2855 price levels. 
  

Today last price 2902
Today Daily Change -65.75
Today Daily Change % -2.22
Today daily open 2967.75
 
Daily SMA20 2774.05
Daily SMA50 2764.1
Daily SMA100 3020.5
Daily SMA200 3010.12
 
Previous Daily High 2968.25
Previous Daily Low 2885
Previous Weekly High 2883
Previous Weekly Low 2726.5
Previous Monthly High 3137
Previous Monthly Low 2188.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2936.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2916.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 2912.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 2857.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 2829.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 2995.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 3023.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 3078.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

